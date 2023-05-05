Insider Selling: Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) General Counsel Sells $447,750.00 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $447,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,119 shares in the company, valued at $718,531.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Avid Bioservices Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $18.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.82. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 82.78% and a return on equity of 1.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,560 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 53.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,876,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 154.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,126,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after acquiring an additional 683,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,691,000 after acquiring an additional 677,944 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 3,302,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,482,000 after acquiring an additional 618,000 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

