Insider Selling: Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) General Counsel Sells $447,750.00 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $447,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,119 shares in the company, valued at $718,531.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Avid Bioservices Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $18.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.82. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 82.78% and a return on equity of 1.70%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Bioservices
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.
About Avid Bioservices
Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avid Bioservices (CDMO)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.