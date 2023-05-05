Insider Selling: F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CMO Sells $219,483.00 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $219,483.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,740.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mika Yamamoto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F5 alerts:

On Thursday, February 2nd, Mika Yamamoto sold 1,612 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $244,201.88.

F5 Stock Up 0.0 %

FFIV stock opened at $131.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.63 and a 200-day moving average of $144.35. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $176.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. F5’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

FFIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F5 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 582.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $92,341,000 after purchasing an additional 549,127 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the third quarter worth $47,457,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 15,626.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 237,630 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,620,000 after acquiring an additional 236,119 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the third quarter worth $28,193,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of F5 by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after acquiring an additional 178,042 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.