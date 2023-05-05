Insider Selling: Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Insider Sells 21,793 Shares of Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Graco Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $78.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.93 and its 200 day moving average is $69.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $80.90.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.87 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 37.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Graco by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,402,000 after purchasing an additional 84,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 749,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,721,000 after acquiring an additional 60,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

Featured Articles

