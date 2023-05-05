Insider Selling: PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP Sells $1,892,936.00 in Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $71.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $76.71.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 5,614.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 84.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Stories

