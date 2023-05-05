Insider Selling: Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Major Shareholder Sells $229,761.60 in Stock

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) major shareholder Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 10,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $229,761.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,162,594 shares in the company, valued at $26,332,754.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Master Fund Lp Repertoire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 100 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $2,270.00.

Portman Ridge Finance Price Performance

Portman Ridge Finance stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $182.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Portman Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.24%. This is an increase from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -124.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portman Ridge Finance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 19,651 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance is an investment company. They invest in senior secured term loans and mezzanine debt primarily in privately held middle market companies, asset management companies, and debt and subordinated securities.

Featured Articles

