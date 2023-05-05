Insider Selling: West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) VP Sells 13,012 Shares of Stock

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $369.17 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $376.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.44%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,925,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,196,501,000 after buying an additional 92,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,090,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,990,938,000 after purchasing an additional 34,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,787,000 after purchasing an additional 502,186 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,983,000 after buying an additional 36,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Further Reading

