Insider Selling: Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Insider Sells $578,600.00 in Stock

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $578,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,455,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Julie Jarecke Gebauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 14th, Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of WTW opened at $224.29 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $187.89 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.30 and its 200-day moving average is $237.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,367,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Featured Articles

