Insider Selling: Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) CEO Sells 31,453 Shares of Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Geisler sold 31,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $1,043,296.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anthony Geisler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Anthony Geisler sold 30,785 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $1,022,369.85.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Anthony Geisler sold 81,570 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $2,677,943.10.

On Monday, April 17th, Anthony Geisler sold 51,104 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,642,993.60.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Anthony Geisler sold 300 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $9,618.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Anthony Geisler sold 47,717 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $1,489,724.74.

On Thursday, April 6th, Anthony Geisler sold 200 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $6,200.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Anthony Geisler sold 69,255 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $2,169,759.15.

On Friday, March 31st, Anthony Geisler sold 66,200 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $2,003,212.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Anthony Geisler sold 110,445 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $3,350,901.30.

On Friday, February 10th, Anthony Geisler sold 1,000,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $24,500,000.00.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of XPOF opened at $31.04 on Friday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $33.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

XPOF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPOF. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Xponential Fitness by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

See Also

