Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Increased to $360.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $360.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $322.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $309.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,370.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Insulet has a 12-month low of $181.00 and a 12-month high of $328.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Insulet will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,158.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,158.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $7,140,815.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,656 shares of company stock valued at $9,819,174. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,392,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,466,468,000 after purchasing an additional 64,742 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 38.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 101,333.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,338,000 after purchasing an additional 30,712 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 632,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,992,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

