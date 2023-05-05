Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Cut by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,072,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,258 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,278,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3,801.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,320,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,615 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $106.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $113.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.55. The company has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.55.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.