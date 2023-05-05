Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $86.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.99 million. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS.

Intrepid Potash Stock Down 16.3 %

Shares of NYSE IPI opened at $21.36 on Friday. Intrepid Potash has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $82.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $281.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,027,000 after purchasing an additional 28,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 574,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,753,000 after acquiring an additional 22,160 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,390,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,649,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on IPI. StockNews.com lowered Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intrepid Potash from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Intrepid Potash, Inc is a diversified mineral company, which engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed, and the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions.

