Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSMO. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $660,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 458.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 32,941 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,685.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 221,858 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMO stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

