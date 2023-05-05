Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $21.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

