Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,439,000 after buying an additional 350,201 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 664.8% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 825,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,385,000 after purchasing an additional 717,709 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 712,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,529,000 after purchasing an additional 141,181 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,423,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,757,000 after buying an additional 448,884 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

RPV stock opened at $71.65 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.44.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.