Investors Purchase High Volume of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 60,814 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 31% compared to the average daily volume of 46,411 call options.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA LABU opened at $6.37 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $13.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $6.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

