IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) to Repurchase $200.00 million in Outstanding Shares

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.60.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $116.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.98. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $134.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $953,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,369,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,954,544.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,675. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.