IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Position Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of IQVIA worth $42,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 85,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,493,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $6,677,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE IQV opened at $184.40 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $249.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also

