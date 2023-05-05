iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRTC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $134.04 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $164.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.46 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Activity

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 35.85%. The company had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $203,391.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,058. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,779,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,205,000 after purchasing an additional 30,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,254,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,481,000 after buying an additional 76,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,237,000 after buying an additional 534,300 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,395,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,740,000 after acquiring an additional 973,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,306,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,617,000 after acquiring an additional 169,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

Further Reading

