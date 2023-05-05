iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $87.97 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $99.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.89. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

