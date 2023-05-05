iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $73.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

