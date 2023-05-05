iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,728,871 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $18,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,056,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,757,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,647,000 after buying an additional 3,614,016 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,052,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,574,000 after acquiring an additional 280,878 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,811,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 3,920,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $38.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.69.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.