iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Stake Raised by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $97.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.15.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.