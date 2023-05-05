iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 409,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 595,230 shares.The stock last traded at $32.38 and had previously closed at $32.04.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Down 5.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $664.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

