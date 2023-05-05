ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target Increased to $101.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.57% from the stock’s current price.

ITT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

ITT stock opened at $82.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.76. ITT has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $95.18.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.82 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. ITT’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ITT will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $191,622.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 24,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in ITT by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in ITT by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in ITT by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ITT by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

