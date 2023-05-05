IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Expected to Earn FY2027 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IVERIC bio in a report issued on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IVERIC bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.72) per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.45.

Shares of ISEE opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 1.10. IVERIC bio has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 18.63 and a current ratio of 18.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $36,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $36,540.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 1,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $54,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,500 shares of company stock worth $7,128,221. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in IVERIC bio by 48.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,017,000 after buying an additional 2,843,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IVERIC bio by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,125,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,763,000 after buying an additional 75,466 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in IVERIC bio by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,518,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IVERIC bio by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,116,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,736,000 after buying an additional 134,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in IVERIC bio by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,843,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,703,000 after buying an additional 1,397,305 shares in the last quarter.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

