IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.45.

ISEE opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 18.63 and a quick ratio of 18.63. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.05. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,245.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,539.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $478,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,872.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 48,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $1,455,245.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,539.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,128,221 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the third quarter valued at $65,033,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,537,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,747 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 389.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,967,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 2,142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,361,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,770 shares during the last quarter.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

