J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

SJM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.27.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.2 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $157.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,914,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,568,000 after buying an additional 2,277,097 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,033,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 818,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,666,000 after purchasing an additional 480,979 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

