James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.45 million. James River Group had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

James River Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $20.04 on Friday. James River Group has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 0.39.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James River Group

JRVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on James River Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of James River Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on James River Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in James River Group by 425.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in James River Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in James River Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

