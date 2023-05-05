James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $18.99, but opened at $19.89. James River Group shares last traded at $20.53, with a volume of 14,325 shares traded.

The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. James River Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. James River Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James River Group

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on James River Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities cut their target price on James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on James River Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on James River Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Trading Down 1.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $751.90 million, a P/E ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.39.

James River Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.