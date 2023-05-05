Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Sunday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will earn $22.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $22.11. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $21.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $25.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.88 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.74 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.45.

NYSE:PXD opened at $206.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,353 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after buying an additional 994,879 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $148,728,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,532,686,000 after buying an additional 589,073 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

