Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Dropbox, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Dropbox in a research report issued on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dropbox’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dropbox’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.80 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a net margin of 23.80%.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Dropbox by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Dropbox by 959.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,630,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,635 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,628 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,655,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,970,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,148,000 after acquiring an additional 901,437 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,901,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $41,494.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 662,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,186,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $3,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at $206,901,375.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 531,073 shares of company stock valued at $11,519,560 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.