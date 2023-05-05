Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.85. The consensus estimate for Reinsurance Group of America’s current full-year earnings is $15.77 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $21.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RGA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $135.26 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $106.83 and a twelve month high of $153.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 23.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

