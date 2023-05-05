Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Atlassian Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Atlassian in a report issued on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atlassian’s current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atlassian’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TEAM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.05.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $150.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.47 and its 200 day moving average is $154.16. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $300.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.23, for a total value of $1,492,203.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,703,722.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.23, for a total value of $1,492,203.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,703,722.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total transaction of $59,668.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,906.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,329 shares of company stock valued at $45,638,543 in the last three months. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Atlassian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth $6,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

