Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $129.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.07 million.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

COLL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $767.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 31,640 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $752,082.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,833.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,338.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 31,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $752,082.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,833.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,025 shares of company stock worth $1,996,513. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, Belbuca, and Symproic.

