JOANN Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 8,243 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the typical daily volume of 469 call options.

JOANN Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of JOAN opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $72.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.11. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.50 million. JOANN had a negative return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that JOANN will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at JOANN

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JOAN. Loop Capital cut their price objective on JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on JOANN from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on JOANN from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of JOANN in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

In related news, CFO Scott Sekella acquired 27,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $44,043.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,218.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JOANN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JOANN by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JOANN by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JOANN by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JOANN

(Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

See Also

