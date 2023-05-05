John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $116.23 and last traded at $115.76, with a volume of 19337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.11.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.52. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $274.33 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $184,479.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,119 shares in the company, valued at $937,120.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $184,479.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,119 shares in the company, valued at $937,120.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $582,706.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 712.5% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter valued at $272,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 141.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 705,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,405,000 after purchasing an additional 44,962 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter valued at $2,032,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

Featured Stories

