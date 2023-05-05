John F. Wilson Sells 40,499 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stock

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $43.06. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.92.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.78 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 106,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 126,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,264,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 761,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,813,000 after purchasing an additional 38,236 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

