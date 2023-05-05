Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,937.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 123,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after buying an additional 116,963 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 258.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,308,000 after purchasing an additional 76,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,533 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 87.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 138,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,992,000 after purchasing an additional 64,987 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of JLL stock opened at $133.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $221.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.11). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.