JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,296 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,908,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JQUA opened at $40.81 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $34.47 and a 1 year high of $42.01. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $39.85.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.