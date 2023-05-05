Juho Parkkinen Sells 4,438 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $80,372.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,102,544.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Juho Parkkinen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Juho Parkkinen sold 553 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $14,283.99.

On Monday, March 20th, Juho Parkkinen sold 926 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $20,103.46.

On Thursday, March 16th, Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $105,622.02.

C3.ai Trading Up 3.0 %

AI stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.55. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $34.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $66.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.89 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 98.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in C3.ai by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,028,000 after buying an additional 2,037,342 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the third quarter valued at $14,236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 39.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after purchasing an additional 680,700 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at $13,763,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 44.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,410,000 after purchasing an additional 461,204 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

