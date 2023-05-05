KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.39, but opened at $14.50. KAR Auction Services shares last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 126,287 shares changing hands.
The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.47 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on KAR. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KAR Auction Services
KAR Auction Services Stock Down 2.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.
KAR Auction Services Company Profile
KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.