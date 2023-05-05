KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.39, but opened at $14.50. KAR Auction Services shares last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 126,287 shares changing hands.

The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.47 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on KAR. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 23,021 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 12,878 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period.

The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

