Karim Bitar Sells 429,441 Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Stock

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) insider Karim Bitar sold 429,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.70), for a total transaction of £927,592.56 ($1,158,911.24).

Karim Bitar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

On Thursday, March 9th, Karim Bitar sold 27,833 shares of ConvaTec Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.76), for a total transaction of £61,510.93 ($76,850.24).

ConvaTec Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CTEC opened at GBX 211.20 ($2.64) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.79. ConvaTec Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 195.90 ($2.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 257.87 ($3.22). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 222.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 227.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,560.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.66.

ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25,000.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.69) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.