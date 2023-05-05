Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Kasikornbank Public Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPCPY opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11. Kasikornbank Public has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $18.92.

Kasikornbank Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Kasikornbank Public’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 2.34%.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd. engages in the commercial banking, securities, and other related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Business, Retail Business, Treasury and Capital Markets Business and World Business Group, Muang Thai Group Holding Businesses, and Others. The Corporate Business segment provides financial products and services to the high-net-worth individuals, government and state enterprises, and financial institutions.

