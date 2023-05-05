Kevin A. Stephens Purchases 1,000 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $117.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.76 and a 1-year high of $193.95.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.5% in the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

