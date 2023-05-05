Kevin R. Kennedy Buys 5,000 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Stock

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) Director Kevin R. Kennedy bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Trading Down 4.0 %

BMRC opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.35. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $36.78.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $37.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 31.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMRC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

