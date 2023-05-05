KeyCorp Comments on ON Semiconductor Corporation’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) – KeyCorp upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report issued on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ON Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.58.

Shares of ON opened at $77.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

ON Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 15,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.2% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 29,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

