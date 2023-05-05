Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report released on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KRP. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

KRP opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $20.08. The company has a market cap of $992.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.40.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $68.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.79 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 47.42% and a return on equity of 32.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,629 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,191 shares in the company, valued at $851,293.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.71%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded by Robert Ravnaas, R. Davis Ravnaas, Brett G. Taylor on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

