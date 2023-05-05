Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,709 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Kimberly-Clark worth $24,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.
Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.8 %
KMB stock opened at $144.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)
- Realty Income Trades At Decade Low Valuations, Worth The Yield?
- 3 Auto Industry Stocks with Above-Market Dividend Yields
- Builders FirstSource Hit An All Time High, Will It Hold?
- Regeneron Beats Q1 Views, But Stock Drops On Weak Eye Med Sales
- Apple Crushes; Get Ready For All-Time Highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.