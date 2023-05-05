Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Director Acquires $894,409.95 in Stock

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) Director Carl L. Gordon bought 350,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $894,409.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,737,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,531,349.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kinnate Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KNTE opened at $2.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kinnate Biopharma from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Kinnate Biopharma from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kinnate Biopharma from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Kinnate Biopharma from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 51.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,193,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,658,000 after buying an additional 749,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,011,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S grew its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 12.9% during the first quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 624,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after buying an additional 71,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 14,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.