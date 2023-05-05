Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Director Carl L. Gordon Purchases 716,157 Shares

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 716,157 shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $1,876,331.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,204,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,016,712.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kinnate Biopharma Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of KNTE opened at $2.63 on Friday. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $122.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kinnate Biopharma

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNTE. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 1,956.0% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 11,501 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kinnate Biopharma from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Kinnate Biopharma from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Kinnate Biopharma from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinnate Biopharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.